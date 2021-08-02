CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
According to police, officers and paramedics were dispatched to Wilner Drive just after 9:30 on Sunday night for a male who had reportedly been shot.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood left a man in critical condition.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to a man who had been shot in the upper arm.

He was conscious and alert, and officers rendered aid.

The man as taken to a local hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

