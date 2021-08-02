By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood left a man in critical condition.
According to police, officers and paramedics were dispatched to Wilner Drive just after 9:30 on Sunday night for a male who had reportedly been shot.
When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to a man who had been shot in the upper arm.
He was conscious and alert, and officers rendered aid.
The man as taken to a local hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
