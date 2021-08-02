By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – A second Penn State student has died of COVID-19.
Twenty-year-old Neil Patel died Sunday at a Philadelphia hospital. He'd been there since April with severe effects of COVID.
Patel is the second known Penn State student to die of COVID. Twenty-one-year-old Juan Garcia died in June of respiratory failure and coronavirus.
The school is expected to discuss safety protocols for the fall semester at a community town hall Tuesday.