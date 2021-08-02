By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LATROBE (KDKA) — About 150 passengers are stranded at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport today after Spirit Airlines suddenly canceled a large number of flights.

In a statement to KDKA’s Ross Guidotti, the airline says inclement weather and “operational challenges” are to blame.

The full statement says, “We are experiencing some cancellations today resulting from the culmination of weather events and other operational challenges across various parts of our network. We are working directly with our Guests to handle their needs.”

The travelers that KDKA spoke with are heading to southern destinations, including popular Pittsburgher vacation spots like Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando.

A long line formed at the airport’s Spirit desk.

The problems are hitting travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport, too.

A Spirit flight set to depart for Las Vegas this afternoon has been canceled, and a flight leaving for Tampa tonight is delayed. Spirit flights set to arrive in Pittsburgh from Myrtle Beach and Orlando this afternoon have also been canceled.

Across the state, the airline canceled several flights out of Philadelphia International Airport as well.

Anyone set to travel through Spirit in the coming days is being urged to check the status of their flight with the airline.

The airline tells KDKA that reports of a pilot and baggage handler strike are false.

Stay with KDKA for Ross Guidotti’s full report on this developing story in our evening newscasts.