PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in custody after stabbing three people in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.
According to police, officers were called out to Brownsville Road around 1:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found multiple people who had been stabbed.
One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. One victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The third victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The victims told police that the suspect had fled towards the basement of the home.
Police found the suspect hiding in the ceiling in the basement. Police say he was arrested without incident.
It’s unclear what charges the suspect may be facing.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.