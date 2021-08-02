By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s almost time to think about going back to school.
On Sunday, Wireless Zone gave back to the community at all of their Pittsburgh locations, giving a backpack away to anyone who needed one.
The stores say it is a way for them to say thank you and help students at the same time.
“School supplies are huge for kids nowadays and we’re just here to help. Parents love it. Kids love it. It just helps everybody out,” said Wireless Zone District Manager Chris Mioduszewski.
Wireless Zone, which is affiliated with Verizon, says it donated more than 140,000 backpacks nationwide on Sunday.