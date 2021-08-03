By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s new signage at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Oakland, warning visitors of cultural stereotypes.READ MORE: Groundbreaking Set For Housing Complex At Site Of Former Garfield Synagogue
The addition comes just weeks after a controversial diorama was put back on full display.READ MORE: Rite Aid To Open Location At South Side Works In 2022
The exhibit depicts a North African messenger on a camel, getting attacked by a lion.
The diorama was removed on July 2020 in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.MORE NEWS: UPMC Working To Develop New Cancer Immunotherapy Treatments
A QR code is now visible on the diorama, asking visitors to scan and share their comments and concerns about the exhibit.