A QR code has been added to a controversial diorama that was recently put back on full display.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s new signage at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Oakland, warning visitors of cultural stereotypes.

The addition comes just weeks after a controversial diorama was put back on full display.

The exhibit depicts a North African messenger on a camel, getting attacked by a lion.

The diorama was removed on July 2020 in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.

A QR code is now visible on the diorama, asking visitors to scan and share their comments and concerns about the exhibit.