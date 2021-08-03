By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DAYTON, Ohio (KDKA) — A gun manufacturer is being sued by family members of the victims of the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
The lawsuit asks for damages and an injunction against Kyung Chang Industry USA Inc. It wants to prevent the company from selling its 100-round, large-capacity ammunition magazines.
Nine people died, including Washington County native Nicholas Cumer. Thity-one other people were injured.
Police shot and killed the gunman.