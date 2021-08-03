PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are growing across Western Pennsylvania and Giant Eagle is taking action to help slow the spread of the virus.

Giant Eagle announced Monday that its employees will again be required to wear masks, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

The company will also request customers start wearing masks inside stores again.

In a statement, the company says it has noticed the increase in positive cases of COVID-19, and are bringing back a mask policy as a result, adding that safety is a top priority.

Starting tomorrow, workers will be required to wear a face covering.

Beginning Friday, shoppers will be strongly requested to wear a face covering.

This all comes as multiple counties in the area have been designated with a “substantial” level of spread of COVID-19, meaning that the CDC recommends individuals wear masks inside buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

“If you get sick with the Delta variant, we estimate you could infect about five other unvaccinated people – more than twice as many as the original strain,” said Dr. Rochelle Walesnky, director of the CDC.

Allegheny, Butler, Lawrence, Beaver, Washington, Armstrong, Indiana, and Clarion counties all fall in the “substantial” category.

Giant Eagle says it will increase resources to educate employees about being vaccinated over the next week.