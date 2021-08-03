CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) – Some homeowners in McCandless can now raise chickens on their property.

According to the Trib, the town council approved the final measures to let certain homes have the birds.

No roosters are allowed, and the birds can’t be slaughtered. The meat or eggs also can’t be sold.

People also have to pay a fee and get a permit for any coop.