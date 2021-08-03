PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh has a new group of first responders coming to the rescue.

City leaders swore in the recruits Tuesday afternoon.

Pittsburgh leaders are proud to welcome two paramedics and four EMTs to the city. They say it was a small class, but they have a big responsibility to serve during these challenging times.

Mayor Bill Peduto swore in the recruits at the City-County Building as their families watched in awe.

The Pittsburgh EMS Chief says they just finished their 180-day probationary period and it wasn’t easy. He says they had to face the normal issues on the job while working through the pandemic and trying to stay safe.

The chief says he’s pleased with their hard work and sacrifice.

“They earned it. They earned the job. It’s a process of getting hired and showing us that they are capable of being the City of Pittsburgh employees in the first 180 days with no discipline, no issues and this group has excelled,” said City Of Pittsburgh EMS Chief Ronald Romano.

The chief also says this comes at a time when they need more EMS workers since some recently resigned. Now these six new members will continue to help the community.

Starting Aug. 16, they’ll train a new class of 14 recruits.