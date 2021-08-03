PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As coronavirus cases start to climb again, cities across the country are looking at new restrictions.

“We encourage all of our team members to get vaccinated. We are vaccinated ourselves. In terms of our customers, we do require masks if you are unvaccinated. And it’s tough because you do have to go off the honor system,” said Catey Burget, owner of Live Fresh Juicery in Homestead.

But two restaurants in Pittsburgh want more than the honor system. The owner wants facts. Michael Barnhouse owns Lola Bistro and Leo. a public house. He posted signs on social media and on the front doors that say proof of vaccination will be required starting Wednesday.

He’s not alone. The Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association told KDKA it’s happening across the state.

“In Philadelphia, they checked with their team members, and they said what do you think we should do, what would you prefer? And the team members said if we have a choice, we’d like to require that patrons be vaccinated,” said John Longstreet, director of PRLA.

Longstreet said, ultimately, the decision must be up to each business. Barnhouse said he’s a neighborhood establishment and knows several of his patrons are immune-compromised, and he wants to protect them.

Other restaurants are watching his businesses and waiting to see if anything changes on the country or state level.

“We want to make sure our staff is safe first, our customers are safe first. But we also want to do what is recommended and making the best choice possible,” Burget said.

Longstreet said there could be some issues with businesses putting the vaccine requirement in place since some people can’t get the vaccine for medical reasons.