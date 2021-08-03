PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — How nice was yesterday? Yesterday was supposed to be my relaxation day and it did start off that way. Then I heard my attic exhaust fan belt snap No real surprise since I had never changed in over the years living in my home.

I was pleasantly surprised to find that it still felt amazing inside with the windows open. Today should be nearly as comfortable as yesterday.

It is just so crazy to me that you can have temperatures near 80 degrees and be completely comfortable. It is once again a testament to the importance of evaporation when it comes to keeping our bodies cool. Today should see dew points near where they were yesterday with the humidity levels on the rise for the back half of the work week.

Looking at today’s weather, skies will be mostly sunny with most dry all day long today.

There will be a brief chance for rain, mainly for places south of I-70 after 4:00 p.m.

I really think Pittsburgh will be dry, but parts of the South Hills may see an isolated shower or two.

Highs today will be near 80 degrees with noon temperatures in the mid to low 70’s.

Winds will be out of the east at around 5 mph through the afternoon.

While humidity levels will be low today, they’ll be on the rise for the rest of the week, with us returning to high humidity levels by Saturday.

Temperatures will also be on the rise with highs back in the mid to even upper 80s through the weekend and I am forecasting a high of 91 for next Monday.

