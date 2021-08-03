LATROBE (KDKA) – Hundreds of Spirit Airline passengers in Pittsburgh showed up at the region’s two biggest airports in the past 24 hours only to find their flights had been delayed or even cancelled.

However, that problem started last week, not just on Monday.

Spirit cancelled nearly 400 flights as of noon on Monday and more cancellations are expected – leaving passengers unhappy.

With flights out of both Pittsburgh International Airport and Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Spirit Airlines, a discount Miami-based airline, is popular for many local people looking for an inexpensive and quick way out of town.

In the last few days, traveling with Spirit has been anything but quick.

Spirit released a statement saying the delays and cancellations were due to weather and “operational challenges.”

Contrary to the internet rumors, the airline’s pilots and baggage handlers are not on strike.

For many passengers, however, they’re left holding the bag – or bags – they don’t care what the issue is, they just would’ve liked a little earlier notice.

“Our flight got cancelled yesterday rescheduled it for today and now it’s getting cancelled again,” said Kira Hayden.

“Unfortunately when we were walking to the door told us two flights were cancelled, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando,” added Mike Calla.

On Tuesday, Spirit canceled all flights departing from the Pittsburgh International and Latrobe airports.

Spirit says it’s working to resolve the issue and says passengers should continue to check their flight status before they head to the airport.