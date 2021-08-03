By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new comedy TV series that will be filming here in Pittsburgh is looking for people as stand-ins.

The show, “Sprung,” is from Amazon Studios and stars “Walking Dead” star Garret Dillahunt as a recently released prisoner who wants to get a fresh new start — just as the coronavirus pandemic starts.

Movie Casting PGH is asking for four to six utility stand-ins of different heights, ages, genders and races.

A full list of the roles they are looking to fill can be found here.

Stand-ins are required to have a flexible schedule during the weekdays, with some overnight and midday shoots expected.

Crews are working 10 to 14 hour days.

Stands-ins would be able to film from August 23 through late October of this year.

Interested participants must be at least 18 years old and follow COVID-19 protocols on set.

Those who would like to participate are asked to email sprungextras@gmail.com and include name, age, height, weight, current photo and a phone number, with the role they would like in the subject line.