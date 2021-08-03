CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says there’s no plans for a mask mandate as the state sees an increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The delta variant is now present in 29 counties, Justice told news outlets Monday during a briefing. The total number of active cases had dipped below 1,000 not long ago, but are now at 2,480 and hospitalizations have risen to 152, he said.

Virus outbreaks have been reported at five long-term care facilities and at 10 churches, Justice said.

The state will hold its final vaccine incentive drawing this week and winners will be announced on Thursday.

