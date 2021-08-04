By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 268 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths over the past 48 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 177 are confirmed and 91 are probable cases.
Of the new deaths, one happened in May and two happened in July. All three were people in their 80s who were residents of long-term care facilities.
There have been 7,345 total hospitalizations and 103,646 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,008.
