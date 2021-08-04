By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – BNY Mellon, one of Pittsburgh's biggest employers, is requiring COVID-19 vaccines for office entry, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times.
The requirements will be in place where allowed by local regulations, and there will be exceptions for medical or religious reasons, the Pittsburgh Business Times reports.
BNY Mellon is reportedly planning to start a hybrid model in September.
The company joins a list of others like Walmart, Disney, Google and Facebook with vaccine mandates.