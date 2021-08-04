By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Hussey Copper has agreed to pay a penalty of more than $850,000 and agreed to perform a comprehensive environmental audit, among other agreements, after complaints were brought against the company's smelting facility from both state and federal agencies.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a civil complaint was brought against the company by the USDOJ on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, alleging the company violated the federal Clean Water Act and Pennsylvania's Clean Streams Law in Leetsdale.
Hussey Copper had exceeded its wastewater limits in the Ohio River for discharges of copper, chromium, nickel, oil, and grease, lead, and other waste.
"This agreement holds Hussey Copper accountable for the impact their actions have had on the health of the Ohio River," said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania. "We will continue to work with our partners to enforce the laws enacted to protect our region's abundant natural resources.
As part of the settlement agreement, Hussey Copper will pay a penalty of $861,500, conduct a review of its wastewater treatment system, and hire third-party consultants to conduct audits and reviews of the company’s waste discharge policies.