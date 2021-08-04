By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh landmark is getting all shined up.READ MORE: Target Plans To Open Store In Old Kaufmann's Building Downtown
The old Kaufmann’s clock in downtown Pittsburgh was taken down this week for a little restoration.
Photos posted to Twitter by James Hill, an assistant to Mayor Bill Peduto, show the clock being regilded.
Kaufmann’s Clock being regilded.
These new owners aren’t half bad. pic.twitter.com/VuMcnjcvBJ
— James Hill (@JamesAustinHill) August 3, 2021
The Kaufmann’s Clock celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2013.
While Kaufmann’s and Macy’s are gone from downtown, the iconic clock ticks on.
A Target is going in the building now, along with other public, business, retail and living spaces.