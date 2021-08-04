By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As students prepare to head back to the classrooms for the upcoming school year, some schools and districts may be implementing different guidelines when it comes to masks, face coverings, vaccines, and COVID-19.
The CDC has recommended that masks be worn by all students and staff in all K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, but local districts are approaching the guidance in different ways.
The federal government’s mandate still requires that masks or facial coverings be worn while riding buses or public transportation.
All of this may have you asking one or more of the following questions:
“Will my child’s school require masks?”
“What if my child is vaccinated?”
“My child is not vaccinated. What will they need to do?”
These are all questions that may arise as your student prepares to go back to school.
Below is an extensive and comprehensive guide to what each school (listed by county) is requiring or mandating when it comes to masks, along with any information and links to further reading material.
Allegheny County
Allegheny Valley
Allegheny Valley School District announced it will be mandating students to wear masks during the 2021-2022 school year. A full letter from Superintendent Dr. Patrick Graczyck can be found here.
Avonworth
Masks will be required for students in grades K-6. Masks will be optional for students in grades 7-12. The district recommends that masks be worn by unvaccinated students in grades 7-12 and unvaccinated staff. Read more.
Baldwin-Whitehall
The wearing of masks will be optional unless mandated by the Pa. Secretary of Health, Governor, or other governing authority. Read more.
Bethel Park
Face coverings will be optional unless mandated by order of Pa. Secretary of Health, Governor, or other governing authority. Read more.
Brentwood
Masks are recommended for anyone who is not vaccinated. This is a recommendation only, not a requirement. Read more.
Carlynton
Students and staff at the secondary level who are not fully vaccinated are recommended to wear a mask inside school buildings. Students at the elementary level will be required to wear to mask while in school buildings. Staff members at the elementary level who cannot stay six feet away from students are strongly recommended to wear a mask. Read more.
Chartiers Valley
Masks will not be required on school property. Read more.
Clairton
All students and staff will be required to wear masks.
Cornell
The district says they have have notified parents that it will either be parental choice, or mandated, and are are waiting to see what the August COVID-19 numbers do. The district approved its health & safety plan in June, but will be revisiting the plan. Read more.
Deer Lakes
Face coverings will be optional for everyone in school buildings. Read more.
Duquesne
The district’s Health & Safety Plan was not readily available. We have reached out to the district and will update this as we get more information.
East Allegheny
Masks will be required for unvaccinated students in grades 7-12. The wearing of masks in school buildings will be required for all unvaccinated students, staff and visitors. The district says it will follow CDC guidance for students in grades K-6. Read more.
Elizabeth Forward
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.
Fort Cherry
The district says that all federal and state mandates will be followed when it comes to mask-wearing. Read more.
Fox Chapel Area
The wearing of masks for students and staff is recommended, but will be voluntary. Read more.
Gateway
The district’s Health & Safety Plan was not readily available. We have reached out to the district and will update this as we get more information.
Hampton
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be on a voluntary basis. Read more.
Highlands
The wearing of masks will be voluntary by all students and staff unless there is a Universal Face Coverings Order that requires it by the Department of Health, CDC, or the state. Read more.
Keystone Oaks
Students are permitted to wear a face covering if they wish. Read more.
McKeesport Area
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. District leadership says this could be re-visited if circumstances change.
Montour
Current plans involve keeping the decision for mask-wearing up to parents.
Moon Area
The district will require that unvaccinated and non-medically exempt students and staff wear masks while indoors. Read more.
Mt. Lebanon
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.
North Allegheny
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.
Northgate
The district’s Health & Safety Plan was not readily available. We have reached out to the district and will update this as we get more information.
North Hills
Masks will not be required, but the district is strongly recommending that masks be worn indoors. Read more.
Penn Hills
The Board of School Directors will be asked to vote on a final Health and Safety Plan on Wednesday, August 18.
Penn-Trafford
Masks are optional for all staff, visitors, and students of all ages. Read more.
Pine-Richland
Barring a broader mandate, the district will recommend masking of unvaccinated individuals but will not require/mandate masking. Read more.
Pittsburgh City Schools
All students and staff over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks while indoors and on school transportation. Students and staff may remove masks while eating or drinking and during outdoor activities. Read more.
Plum Borough
The district has determined that the use of masks is highly encouraged, but will be a voluntary decision
that each family should make for their children. Read more.
Quaker Valley
The District recommends that all individuals wear a face covering while indoors. Read more.
Riverview
All staff and students must wear masks in accordance with CDC and State and County Health Department mandates and guidance. Read more.
Shaler
Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to wear a mask. Read more.
South Allegheny
The district says it will follow mask guidelines as issued by the Allegheny County Health Department and Pa. Department of Health. Read more.
South Fayette
All individuals must wear a mask when inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status. Read more.
South Park
The district strongly recommends, but does not require, the use of face coverings by unvaccinated individuals while in district buildings, unless mask-wearing is mandated by local, state, or federal government. Read more.
Steel Valley
The district’s Health & Safety Plan was not readily available. We have reached out to the district and will update this as we get more information.
Sto-Rox
The district’s Health & Safety Plan was not readily available. We have reached out to the district and will update this as we get more information.
Upper St. Clair
While recommended for individuals who are not vaccinated, face coverings are optional for all students and staff. Read more.
West Allegheny
Masks are encouraged for unvaccinated staff and students when six feet of social distancing is not possible, but all decisions for students will be made on a voluntary basis, at parents’ discretion. Read more.
West Jefferson Hills
The district will not require that masks be worn in the building unless mandated by the appropriate authorities, but encourages the entire community to follow the CDC’s and Allegheny County Health Department’s guidelines. Read more.
West Mifflin
Wilkinsburg
All students must wear masks during the school day. Read more.
Woodland Hills
Masks will be required for anyone inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Read more.
Armstrong County
Allegheny-Clarion Valley
Face coverings are optional for all individuals (staff, students, parents, and visitors), but the district encourages individuals to wear a face covering. Read more.
Apollo-Ridge
The wearing of masks, aside from on school transportation, will be optional and voluntary for all students and staff. Read more.
Armstrong
Students, staff and visitors are not required to wear face coverings in school. Anyone who prefers to wear a face covering in school is permitted to do so. Read more.
Freeport
The district recommends all unvaccinated members of the school community wear masks while in school buildings. Read more.
Karns City
During the school year, masks will be optional. If, at any time during the school year, the state requires masks, the District will be obligated to abide by this requirement. Read more.
Kiski Area
Masks will be optional for all students, staff, and visitors. Read more.
Leechburg
The district’s Health & Safety Plan was not readily available. We have reached out to the district and will update this as we get more information.
Redbank Valley
Unless mandated by state or federal government, the wearing of masks will remain optional for students and staff. Read more.
Beaver County
Aliquippa
Face coverings will be optional unless mandated by the Pa. Department.of Education or the Pa. Department of Health. Read more.
Ambridge
The district says all face covering requirements will follow state and federal mandates. Read more.
Beaver
Masks will be optional unless mandated by local, state, or federal government agencies. Read more.
Big Beaver Falls
Masks will be optional unless a mandate is reinstated. Read more.
Blackhawk
Mask decisions will be a parental choice. Read more.
Central Valley
Masks will be a family decision, and the district will follow any mandated guidance if the state later releases it.
Ellwood City
The wearing of masks in school buildings will be optional for staff and students. Read more.
Freedom
The district will comply if the Pa. Department of Health were to mandate mask-wearing. Otherwise, masks will be optional for students. Unvaccinated staff will be required to wear masks. Read more.
Midland
Masks will be optional unless mandated by local, state, or federal government agencies. Read more.
New Brighton
Masks will be optional unless mandated by the Pa. Department of Education, Pa. Department of Health, or by the Governor’s Office. Read more.
Riverside
Masks and facial coverings will be optional unless mandated at the state level. Read more.
Rochester
Masks will be optional unless mandated by government and regulatory agencies. Read more.
South Side Area
The wearing of masks and facial coverings will be optional. Read more.
Western Beaver
Masking decisions are a parental and family choice. Read more.
Butler County
Butler
Masks are not required by the Butler Area School District. Any individual who wishes to wear a mask is welcome to wear one at school and school district functions. Read more.
Mars
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.
Moniteau
Masks will be optional unless mandated by the Secretary of Health, the Governor, or other government agency. Read more.
Seneca Valley
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.
Slippery Rock
The district will not require the wearing of face masks unless directed to do so by local, state, of federal government. Read more. Read more.
South Butler County
The district will not be requiring masks to be worn by staff or students. Read more.
Fayette County
Albert Gallatin
The district’s Health & Safety Plan was not readily available. We have reached out to the district and will update this as we get more information.
Brownsville
The district says it will develop mitigation plans in line with the most recent guidance from the Pa. Department of Education, Pa. Department of Health, and CDC. Read more.
Connellsville
The district says it will develop mitigation plans in line with the most recent guidance from the Pa. Department of Education, Pa. Department of Health, and CDC. Read more.
Frazier
The wearing of masks will be optional for all students and staff. Read more.
Laurel Highlands
The district says it will follow all mandates for mask-wearing in accordance with the Pa. Department of Health and the state. Read more.
Southmoreland
The district’s Health & Safety Plan was not readily available. We have reached out to the district and will update this as we get more information.
Uniontown
Masks will be optional for all students and staff inside school buildings. Read more.
Greene County
Carmichaels
The district’s Health & Safety Plan was not readily available. We have reached out to the district and will update this as we get more information.
Central Greene
Masks will be optional for all students and staff unless mandated by the Secretary of Health, the Governor, or other agency. Read more.
Jefferson-Morgan
Students and staff will not be required to wear a mask. Read more.
West Greene
All vaccinated staff members and students will not be required to wear a mask. Masks will be optional for all other staff and students. Read more.
Indiana County
Homer Center
The district will not require the wearing of masks, yet will promote the wearing of masks by students and employees, particularly those who have not been vaccinated. Read more.
Indiana
The wearing of masks will be optional. Read more.
River Valley
The district is strongly encouraging mask-wearing by unvaccinated individuals. Mask-wearing will be an optional decision at the discretion of students and parents. Read more.
Lawrence County
Laurel
Masks will be optional for all staff and students. Read more.
Mohawk
Masks for staff and students will be worn on a voluntary basis. Read more.
Neshannock
The district has provided an anticipated plan that is pending board approval on August 16. In the anticipated plan, the district will strongly recommend the wearing of masks, but their use will be voluntary,
New Castle Area
The district’s Health & Safety Plan was not readily available. We have reached out to the district and will update this as we get more information.
Shenango
The district’s Health & Safety Plan was not readily available. We have reached out to the district and will update this as we get more information.
Union
Masks will be optional for students and staff while in school, but change may be necessary depending on safety recommendations. Read more.
Wilmington
Mask use will be optional for all students K-12. Read more.
Washington County
Avella
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be recommended, but not required.
Bentworth
Masks will be optional for students and staff. Read more.
Bethlehem-Center
The district’s Health & Safety Plan was not readily available. We have reached out to the district and will update this as we get more information.
Burgettstown
The district will recommend, but will not require masks to be worn. Read more.
California
The district’s Health & Safety Plan was not readily available. We have reached out to the district and will update this as we get more information.
Canon-McMillan
Vaccinated students and staff will not be required to wear masks. Masks will be optional for all other students and staff. Read more.
Charleroi
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.
Chartiers-Houston
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.
McGuffey
The district will not require students or staff to wear masks, except where mandated by government. Read more.
Peters Township
The district will recommend masks be worn based on CDC guidance. If mask-wearing becomes mandated by government, the district says it will follow those mandates.
Ringgold
Trinity
The wearing of masks or face coverings will be optional for all Trinity Area students and staff unless mandated by the PA Secretary of Health, Governor, or other governing authority. Read more.
Washington
Students and staff in the district will not be required to wear masks. Read more.
Westmoreland County
Belle Vernon Area
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.
Burrell
The district will vote on its Health and Safety Plan on August 17.
Derry Area
The district is accepting public comment and in the process of revising its Health and Safety Plan.
Franklin Regional
K-12 students will have the option of wearing a mask when they return to school facilities this fall. Read more.
Greensburg-Salem
The district’s Health & Safety Plan was not readily available. We have reached out to the district and will update this as we get more information.
Hempfield Area
Parents have the decision of whether or not to have their child(ren) wear a face mask while attending school. Read more.
Jeannette
Currently, the district is strongly recommending the use of masks, however they are not mandatory. The district will comply with any mandates from the Pa. Department of Education, the Pa. Department of Health, or the Governor’s Office, if mask-wearing is made mandatory.
Ligonier Valley
Masks will be optional in school facilities. Read more.
Monessen
The district’s Health & Safety Plan was not readily available. We have reached out to the district and will update this as we get more information.
Mt. Pleasant
The wearing of masks will be a decision for students and parents to make. Read more.
New Kensington-Arnold
The district will recommend vaccination and/or the wearing of masks indoors. Read more.
Norwin
Face coverings or masks will not be required. Read more.
Yough
The district will not be requiring masks to be worn inside school buildings or at school-sponsored activities. Read more.