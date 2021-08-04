By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) – A man is heading to prison for nearly six years after stealing nearly $1.5 million from his former employer.
Paul Harmon admitted that he embezzled the money from Fuellgraf Electric Company in Butler.
He was the company’s former corporate controller for more than 40 years.
According to investigators, Harmon created hundreds of false entries in the company's books to conceal the theft.
He was ordered to pay back all the money.