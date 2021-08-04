School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district!
The Pirates will begin the regular season at PNC Park for the first time since 2016.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have released their 2022 regular season schedule.

For the first time since 2016, the Pirates will begin the regular season at home. It’ll kick off with a series against the Cardinals.

The season will close out with three games in St. Louis.