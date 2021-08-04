By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have released their 2022 regular season schedule.
For the first time since 2016, the Pirates will begin the regular season at home. It’ll kick off with a series against the Cardinals.
MORE NEWS: Westmoreland County DA To Seek Death Penalty For Victor Steban, Man Accused In Penn Township Double Murder
We're feeling '22. pic.twitter.com/NVUuDSaIUi
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 4, 2021
The season will close out with three games in St. Louis.