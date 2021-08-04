School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered woman.

They say 37-year-old Tonya Prevade was last seen in Carrick around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, she might be headed to Greene County in a 2019 Tacoma with the Pennsylvania license plate ZKM-7511.

She’s described as 5-foot-6, weighing 185 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say she has a distinctive blue dermal on her right cheek and may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.