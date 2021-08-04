By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered woman.
They say 37-year-old Tonya Prevade was last seen in Carrick around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, she might be headed to Greene County in a 2019 Tacoma with the Pennsylvania license plate ZKM-7511.
SVU is asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing female. Tonya Prevade, 37, 5'6", 185lbs.She was last seen today in the Carrick area around 12:30 a.m. in a 2019 Tacoma, PA plate ZKM-7511. If you have any information,call SVU at (412) 323-7141.
She's described as 5-foot-6, weighing 185 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say she has a distinctive blue dermal on her right cheek and may be wearing glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.