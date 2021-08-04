By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Tuesday was a special day for a member of the Robinson Township Police Department.
The department celebrated the final shift for its K-9, Sarik, who is now as of Wednesday, retired.
He was the first K-9 in the department's history when they first began the program in 2013.
His handler thanked Sarik on Facebook for being his partner for the last eight years.