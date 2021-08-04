School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district!
In a statement to KDKA, Giant Eagle said, "The safety of our Team Members and guests is always our top priority."
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Giant Eagle store on the South Side will close one hour early due to recent public safety concerns in the area.

The store will close at 9 p.m., instead of 10 p.m., for the foreseeable future. There is no end date for the change in store hours.

“We continue to monitor all developments in the community and will regularly evaluate reinstating traditional store operating hours,” Giant Eagle added.