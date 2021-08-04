By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Giant Eagle store on the South Side will close one hour early due to recent public safety concerns in the area.
The store will close at 9 p.m., instead of 10 p.m., for the foreseeable future. There is no end date for the change in store hours.
In a statement to KDKA, Giant Eagle said, "The safety of our Team Members and guests is always our top priority."
“We continue to monitor all developments in the community and will regularly evaluate reinstating traditional store operating hours,” Giant Eagle added.