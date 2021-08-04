By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FOREST HILLS (KDKA) – A part of Ardmore Boulevard in Forest Hills was briefly shut down overnight following a violent SUV crash.
The SUV left the road and slammed into a tree just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Along with the SUV, a second vehicle was involved in the crash.
The road has since reopened.
There is no word on the condition of those inside the vehicles.
