By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FOREST HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Forest Hills Tuesday night.
Allegheny County Police say the woman was driving west on Ardmore Boulevard and was making a left turn onto Yost Boulevard when someone driving a Chevy Trailblazer hit her.
Police say the driver of the Chevy ran from the scene on foot, and was last seen heading east on Ardmore.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The driver is described by police as a tall Black male who has a thin build. At the time of the crash, police say he was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.