By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Tuesday night, a portion of Route 28 outbound was shut down for nearly an hour after a truck crash and a fire.
A semi-truck and a pick-up truck collided near the old Heinz Plant around 6:30 p.m.
Following the collision, the pickup truck had caught fire, causing the northbound lanes to close.
No injuries are known at this time but crews were able to clear the scene and reopen Route 28.