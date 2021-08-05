By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a recall alert from Dollar General for a popular summertime item due to safety concerns.READ MORE: Spirit Airlines Issues Continue At Pittsburgh International Airport And Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
About 155,000 lounge chairs aren’t safe to use.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says injury risks include amputations, lacerations and pinched fingers while using the “True Living Sling Loungers.”
Three injuries have been reported so far.READ MORE: Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka Has Died, Sen. Chuck Schumer Says
They were sold at the discount store between January and September of 2019 for about $20.
The 12-digit UPC number on the recalled items, 430001047344, is located on the receipt.
The recalled product can be returned to Dollar General for a full refund.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Woman Killed By 3 Dogs She Was Watching
For more information on this recall, visit the CPSC’s website here.