School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police have not said why or how the foot chase started.
Filed Under:Brighton Heights, Brighton Road, Foot Chase, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Police Chase

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a man is in critical condition after falling over a hillside during a foot chase in Brighton Heights.

READ MORE: Police: Man Killed 94-Year-Old Grandfather And Sent Video Of Killing To Family Members

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pittsburgh police say there was a foot chase Thursday near Brighton Road. Officials say the man went up a set of steps, went through bushes and fell down to 3200 block of Brighton Road.

The road is closed in both directions between Minott Street and Woods Run.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police have not said why or how the foot chase started.

MORE NEWS: Man Sentenced Gets 2-5 Years In Prison For Shooting Teen At Washington County Movie Theater

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.