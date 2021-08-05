By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a man is in critical condition after falling over a hillside during a foot chase in Brighton Heights.
Pittsburgh police say there was a foot chase Thursday near Brighton Road. Officials say the man went up a set of steps, went through bushes and fell down to 3200 block of Brighton Road.
The road is closed in both directions between Minott Street and Woods Run.
#UPDATE Public safety: officers were in a foot pursuit and the male suspect went up a set of steps, went through bushes and slipped and fell down to Brighton Road. He was transported in critical condition. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/gAt8vEdrAs

— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) August 6, 2021
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) August 6, 2021
The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police have not said why or how the foot chase started.
