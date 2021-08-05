By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a missing Fayette County woman who hasn't been seen in nearly two weeks.
Police say 24-year-old Ashley Allison has been missing since July 24 and was last seen in the Vanderbilt area.
State Police Uniontown is looking for Ashley Allison who has been missing since July 24th and was last seen in the Vanderbilt area. Anyone with information is asked to contacts PSP Uniontown 724-439-7111. pic.twitter.com/QD5EBsZhcP
— Troopers Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) August 5, 2021
She's described as 5-foot-9, weighing 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-439-7111 or their local police.