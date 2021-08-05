School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a missing Fayette County woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly two weeks.

Police say 24-year-old Ashley Allison has been missing since July 24 and was last seen in the Vanderbilt area.

She’s described as 5-foot-9, weighing 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-439-7111 or their local police.