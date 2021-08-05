By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Wednesday, sandwiches were not being served at Quizno's in Oakland.
The sign on the door of the South Craig Street store read: "Closed until further notice. Sorry, no employees."
It’s unclear when the sign was originally put up, but it was gaining traction online after a reporter for the Pittsburgh City Paper posted the picture.
KDKA has reached out to Quizno's for comment but has not yet received a response.
