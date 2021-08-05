By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – A teen is dead after he was pulled from Presque Isle Bay Wednesday night.READ MORE: Dehumidifiers Recalled Nationwide After Causing $17M In Property Damage
According to the Erie Times-News, the 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 10 p.m., about 30 minutes after divers pulled him from the bay.READ MORE: Registration Open For 31st Annual Turkey Trot
Erie-Times News reports he was recovered after crews were sent to 1 Sassafras Pier near the Bayfront Convention Center around 8:30 p.m.
Erie Deputy Fire Chief Fred Gillespie told Erie Times-News that others who were with him saw him go into the water and start struggling. The people there tried to rescue him but weren’t able to.MORE NEWS: State Police Searching For Missing 24-Year-Old Ashley Allison From Fayette County
His identity hasn’t been released.