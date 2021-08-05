School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A South Side man is behind bars after he allegedly beat his mother to death.

Michael Hensley has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of 66-year-old Annette Morros.

(Photo: Pittsburgh Police)

Police say they were called to 2200 block of Sarah Street Monday night for reports of an unresponsive woman. Police found Morris on the floor of her apartment unconscious and barely breathing.

According to court paperwork, both eyes were bruised, she had a lump on her head and the wall was splattered with blood. The medical examiner says the cause of death was blunt force trauma of the head and trunk.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Hensley shared the apartment with his mother and was present when police arrived. Police say Hensley had swollen hands, blood under his fingernails and blood covering the front of his pants.

According to the affidavit, police previously arrested Hensley in March and charged him with assaulting Morris. Court records show he has multiple convictions for assault.

Hensley is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.