PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man accused of shooting a U-Haul employee, stealing a truck, then leading police on a chase is now facing homicide charges.

Prosecutors upgraded charges against Braijon Burton to murder after Jacob Jaillet died.

Police say Burton shot Jailet at the U-Haul on Washington Boulevard. He then allegedly stole a truck and led police on a chase. He’s also accused of firing a shot at another vehicle on Route 28. The vehicle was hit, but the driver wasn’t injured.

The chase ended with a crash on Route 28. Burton was arrested near the 31st Street Bridge.

A police officer suffered a minor leg injury after he was struck by the truck Burton was driving.

Jaillet was taken to the hospital after the shooting and later died in the hospital.

Burton already facing multiple charges, including criminal attempt homicide, multiple counts of aggravated assault and robbery of a motor vehicle.