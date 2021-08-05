By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was sentenced to two to five years in prison for shooting a teenager at a Washington County movie theater.
Chris Williams injured the teen's leg during a fight at the Regal Crown Center in North Franklin Township.
A fight broke out after Williams confronted a group of teens for being noisy while they were trying to watch the film.
The confrontation spilled out into the hallway, then punches were thrown when Williams allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired a shot, striking 17-year-old Anthony Ward in the leg. He was flown to the hospital.
In 2019, Williams pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering another person and related assault charges.