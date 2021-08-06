By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department closed Papa Allen's Pizza on Smithfield Street as well as Vagabond Taco Mobile Food Truck for various violations.
Inspectors say the food wasn’t stored at the proper temperature, and there were sanitation and bug issues.
Those issues at Papa Allen have since been fixed and have been allowed to reopen.
The Vagabond Taco Mobile Food Truck was also cited for operating without a health permit.
There was also a lack of sanitation, hand-washing, as well as food storage issues.
Vagabond Taco Mobile Food Truck will remain closed until the violations are fixed.