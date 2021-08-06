By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starting next week, Allegheny County will require all new hires to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and current unvaccinated employees will be required to wear masks.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced the new measures Thursday, citing the spread of the delta variant.
While new employees will have to be vaccinated, current unvaccinated employees will have to follow new measures. Executive branch employees, including contractors, who haven’t proved they’re vaccinated will have to mask up indoors and outdoors if they can’t social distance. They’ll also be required to get tested regularly.
Fitzgerald says unvaccinated visitors to county facilities will be asked to wear masks indoors “on the honor system.”
He called vaccination "the most effective tool" in preventing the spread of COVID-19, saying the requirements will help protect the people the county serves.
Fitzgerald says about two-thirds of county employees are already vaccinated.