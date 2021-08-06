By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 396 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 285 are confirmed and 111 are probable cases.
There have been 7,345 total hospitalizations and 104,042 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,008.
