By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The FBI is asking for help finding the person who made off with cash after allegedly robbing the Citizens Bank in Monessen.

FBI Pittsburgh released surveillance photos Friday, saying they’re helping the Monessen Police investigate the robbery.

The FBI says the Citizens Bank on Grand Boulevard was held up on July 9.

Surveillance photos show someone wearing a white Puma sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, a black mask and a black hat at the time of the robbery.

If you know the person in the picture, you’re asked to call 412-432-4000.