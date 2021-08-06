By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The FBI is asking for help finding the person who made off with cash after allegedly robbing the Citizens Bank in Monessen.
FBI Pittsburgh released surveillance photos Friday, saying they’re helping the Monessen Police investigate the robbery.
The FBI says the Citizens Bank on Grand Boulevard was held up on July 9.
#FBI Pittsburgh is working with Monessen Police to look for information related to a bank robbery on July 9, 2021 at the Citizens Bank at 1731 Grand Blvd in Monessen. The suspect got away with cash. If you know the person in the pictures below, call the #FBI at (412) 432-4000. pic.twitter.com/tErmz38Jd6
— FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) August 6, 2021
Surveillance photos show someone wearing a white Puma sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, a black mask and a black hat at the time of the robbery.
If you know the person in the picture, you’re asked to call 412-432-4000.