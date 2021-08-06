By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An effort is underway in Pittsburgh to help those who may be at risk of losing their homes.READ MORE: Flight Plans: Airline Industry's Staffing Shortages Leading To Cancellations And Longer Waits
President Judge Kim Clark of the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas is petitioning the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court to delay eviction proceedings in Allegheny County, according to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.READ MORE: New Allegheny County Employees Required To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Clark is requesting more time for landlords and tenants to apply and get funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant Afternoons Turn Into Hot Afternoons Starting On Friday
So far, only 3,000 of the 12,000 applications have been processed.