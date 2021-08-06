By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – La Roche University is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students living on campus and athletes.READ MORE: Westmoreland County Man Accused Of Leaving 2 Children In Car To Play Slots And Eat Nachos At Casino
The university is strongly recommending the vaccine for its commuters and employees.READ MORE: Conor Lamb's Decision To Run For U.S. Senate May Lead To Elimination Of His Congressional District
Face coverings are also required inside all buildings, regardless of someone’s vaccination status.
Classes begin on Aug. 23.MORE NEWS: Wedding Dress Mix-Up: Woman Opens Preservation Box After 28 Years To Pass Down Handmade Garter Only To Discover Gown Isn’t Hers
La Roche joins other universities requiring COVID-19 vaccines, including Carnegie Mellon and Point Park, which are making vaccines mandatory for students returning in the fall.