PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This afternoon, Democrat Congressman Conor Lamb will be at the IBEW Union Hall in the South Side and he’s expected to announce his candidacy for the United States Senate.

He’s jumping into a race that’s expected to be very long and very expensive.

However, political analysts believe Lamb will be a top candidate.

Right now, 10 Democrats are in the race and they’re hoping to replace Senator Pat Toomey, who is retiring at the end of his term.

A well-known challenger of Lamb’s is Lt. Governor John Fetterman.

Fetterman has already raised $3.1 million compared to Lamb’s $1.8 million.

Meanwhile, seven Republicans are also vying for the Senate seat.

Some of them are running on a platform similar to that of former President Donald Trump.

That includes Kathy Barnette of Montogomery County.

Also in the race is Sean Parnell, who ran against Lamb for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020 in a close race.

The announcement is expected Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

KDKA will have coverage of Lamb’s announcement in our evening news and here on KDKA.com.