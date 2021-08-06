School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Park Rangers have had a busy two days, coming to the rescue and wrangling geese who had become stuck in fishing wires.

Despite their actions, they say they do not want to have to do this frequently.

The rangers had untangled the geese trapped in the wire and even had to help a goose who had a fish hook stuck in its skin.

They’re asking those who go out to fish to pack up what they pack in.

They say fish hooks and fishing lines aren’t just dangerous to the wildlife in the parks but that fishing hooks can easily impale a child’s hand or get embedded in a dog’s paw.