By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington has reportedly asked to be traded because he’s not getting enough playtime.

According to a source for NFL insider Adam Schefter, Washington wants to be traded because of limited playtime last season and so far this preseason.

On Thursday night, free agent Dez Bryant tweeted, “If you are a team and want a top tier WR trade for James Washington….. thank me later.”

Washington was a 2018 second-round pick.