By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington has reportedly asked to be traded because he's not getting enough playtime.
According to a source for NFL insider Adam Schefter, Washington wants to be traded because of limited playtime last season and so far this preseason.
Steelers’ WR James Washington, a former 2018 second-round pick, has approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2021
On Thursday night, free agent Dez Bryant tweeted, "If you are a team and want a top tier WR trade for James Washington….. thank me later."
If you are a team and want a top tier WR trade for James Washington….. thank me later
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 6, 2021

— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 6, 2021
Washington was a 2018 second-round pick.