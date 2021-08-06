PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In just over two weeks, kids across the city will grab their bookbags and head back to the building. It will be the first time since before the pandemic that all Pittsburgh Public students will be back five days a week for in-person learning.

To get that message out to parents, volunteers and educators with the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers hit the streets.

“Informing families that we are in fact going back to the classroom five days a week and also asking them if they have any questions or concerns, things we can help them out with and share,” said PPS teacher Robert Mitchell.

It’s a project that started seven weeks ago and wrapped up on Friday. Through a grant with the teacher’s union, teams were able to dedicate a large portion of the summer to go door to door.

“We are finding little alcoves in corners that we were unaware of. We just feel like we are part of the community when we are actually in it and walking with the people who live there,” Mitchell said.

Each house was the home to a Pittsburgh Public student. These teachers answered any questions parents may have and let them know that the district will be returning to in-person learning five days a week.

After a year of virtual learning, the educators told KDKA it was a blessing to get to see people face to face once again.

As for the parents, it was a similar feeling as many got to voice their concerns and provide feedback that the district can use this fall.

“I think the biggest question, at least some questions, about transportation and some who have registered for Pre-K hadn’t heard back yet, so just knowing when they hear back and where to get information,” said Brenda Marks, who’s a Registered Behavior Technician at PPS.

As the project comes to an end, the group hopes it will be back next year.