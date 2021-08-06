By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame festivities are underway in Canton, Ohio.

After Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game between the Steelers and Cowboys, members of the Class of 2020/2021 received their iconic gold jackets on Friday.

Pittsburgh Steelers legends Bill Cowher, Alan Faneca and Donnie Shell all put on their gold jackets in front of a packed crowd at Friday’s ceremony.

.@CowherCBS wore a black tie to match his Gold Jacket! He receives his Gold Jacket from #Steelers President Art Rooney II. #PFHOF20 pic.twitter.com/av39oJXASY — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 7, 2021

.@CowherCBS receives his Gold Jacket from his presenter and Steelers Owner, Art Rooney II.#PFHOF20 | @steelers pic.twitter.com/F6vwZ0Az3v — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 7, 2021

A family moment like no other.@afan66 receives his Gold Jacket from his son, Burton. #PFHOF21 pic.twitter.com/Jn1oaf6pcd — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 7, 2021

Looking good, @donnie_shell! Donnie Shell receives his Gold Jacket from his daughter, April. #PFHOF20 pic.twitter.com/hr9hDKDFzj — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 7, 2021

Troy Polamalu, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, was not at Thursday’s game or Friday’s ceremony. Nunn was one of eight who were posthumously enshrined in April.

Jimbo Covert, a Beaver County native and Pitt graduate, also received his gold jacket.

Jimbo Covert receives his Gold Jacket from his presenter and former teammate, Matt Suhey.#PFHOF20 | @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/TzxIDIjyaJ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 7, 2021

The Hall of Fame members will be enshrined this weekend.