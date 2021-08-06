School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame festivities are underway in Canton, Ohio.

After Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game between the Steelers and Cowboys, members of the Class of 2020/2021 received their iconic gold jackets on Friday.

Pittsburgh Steelers legends Bill Cowher, Alan Faneca and Donnie Shell all put on their gold jackets in front of a packed crowd at Friday’s ceremony.

Troy Polamalu, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, was not at Thursday’s game or Friday’s ceremony. Nunn was one of eight who were posthumously enshrined in April.

Jimbo Covert, a Beaver County native and Pitt graduate, also received his gold jacket.

The Hall of Fame members will be enshrined this weekend.