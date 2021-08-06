By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is working more with state officials to address the recent issues on the South Side.READ MORE: Report: Former Mylan Plant In Morgantown Could Be Saved
City and state leaders met on Thursday to begin the work on those problems.
State Liquor Control Enforcement is planning to crack down on alcohol offenses, making sure businesses with liquor licenses are complying with state laws.READ MORE: Fox Chapel Cardiologist Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Health Care Fraud
There is also a strong possibility that Pennsylvania State Police troopers will be seen on the South Side.
“The state police have indicated that they’re going to have a greater presence there for us over the course of the next several weeks and maybe months to keep an eye on some of the other activities that are taking place outside of the establishments or immediately adjacent to the establishments,” said State Senator Jay Costa.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Park Rangers Help Free Geese That Became Entangled In Fishing Wires
Pittsburgh Police have already boosted their weekend patrols on East Carson Street and have also re-routed some traffic to ensure that emergency vehicles can respond quickly.