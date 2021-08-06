By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – There could be a reprieve for the former Mylan plant in Morgantown.
The plant that closed last week has been called part of the country's critical infrastructure by the federal government.
According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, union leaders are hoping that belief delays the plans to decommission the plant.
Despite the statement, Viatris, the company created when Mylan and Upjohn merged, say its plans have not changed.