HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man faces felony charges after police say he left his two small children in a car to play slots and get nachos at a casino.

Zachary Bohinski told state police that he left his car running so his two girls could have air conditioning, but investigators said that doesn’t matter.

“While he was there, he went to Guy Fieri’s restaurant and ordered something called trash can nachos,” trooper Stephen Limani said.

But while the man placed his order, investigators said he left something very important in his car.

“There were two children, that seemed to be very small, who were left in a vehicle in the parking lot,” Limani said.

Troopers said the kids were his 3- and 1-year-old daughters. Meanwhile, inside Live! Casino Pittsburgh, investigators said the man hit the floor after ordering his food.

“Instead of returning to his vehicle, he goes into the casino and starts playing slot machines,” Limani said.

Bohinski had some luck, hitting for $1,600. After he got paid, Bohinski returned to his car to find troopers waiting after concerned people discovered the children, who were OK.

“You’re not allowed to leave children unattended in a vehicle,” said Limani.

Bohinski is a pastor at Fells Methodist Church in Rostraver. KDKA stopped by the church and his home on Friday to get his side of what happened but was unable to make contact with him.

Bohinski faces two felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child and disorderly conduct.